UAE: 3 Filipinos take home Dh300,000 in Mahzooz's latest raffle draw

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 1:37 PM

Three Filipino expats hit the jackpot as they won Dh100,000 each with Mahzooz's latest weekly draw.

Oliver and Arnold are residents in the UAE, whereas Rommel currently resides in Qatar.

Oliver, a 46-year-old planning engineer at an oil refining company in the UAE, expressed his shock as he received the good news. Currently vacationing in the Philippines with his family, he plans to utilise the prize money for his children's education and investments, marking this as a significant milestone in his life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Arnold, a 60-year-old senior team leader at an automotive company in the UAE, has been in the country for 15 years. He got lucky after participating with Mahzooz for 2.5 years. Celebrating his win with his family in the Philippines, Arnold aims to open a new business for his daughter in Abu Dhabi.

Rommel, a 37-year-old quality manager based in Qatar, who is currently in the Philippines on vacation with his twin boys aged 4 and eldest aged 7, plans to celebrate Christmas to the fullest and fulfil his travel dreams with the grand prize.

As the year comes to an end, Mahzooz has announced an additional Dh1,295,000 worth prizes with its last draw which will be held on December 30, 2023.

While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 stays intact along with the existing prize structure, customers who purchase 3 or more lines will be able to triple their chances into the raffle draw, where 3 guaranteed winners will get the chance to take home Dh100,000 each, 5 winners will grab Dh50,000 each, 10 participants will enjoy Dh20,000 each, 32 winners will cash Dh10,000 each and 50 winners will get Dh4,500 each.

ALSO READ: