UAE: 101 days of Sheikh Mohamed's presidency

Sheikh Saif praises President's efforts in serving the nation

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 5:56 PM

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior has praised the great works and relentless efforts by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in serving the nation after 101 days have passed since the 61-old leader assumed office of the President.

The Federal Supreme Council on May 14 unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed as the third President of the UAE. He succeeded his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on May 13, aged 73.

Taking to Titter on Wednesday, Sheikh Saif said: "101 days of declared work... As for the unannounced ones, God testifies that Sheikh Mohamed toils day and night in the service of the nation and the society.

"I ask God to support and enable His Highness, the President of the UAE, achieve everything he desires, to have mercy on Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Khalifa, and to perpetuate the blessings of tranquility, stability and prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed’s wise leadership."

In July 2022, Sheikh Mohamed directed the restructuring of the social support programme for low-income citizens, doubling the initiative's budget from Dh14 billion to Dh28 billion. The fund introduced new allocations for housing, university education, and unemployed citizens over the age of 45. The programme also introduced subsidies for fuel, food, water and electricity. Authorities said the allocation of these allowances stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens of limited income throughout the country with decent livelihoods

In June, Sheikh Mohamed issued a Resolution granting children of Emirati mothers residing in the country the same benefits as other citizens with regard to education and health sectors.

ALSO READ: