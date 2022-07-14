How Sheikh Mohamed is continuing the UAE leaders’ tradition of communicating with the people directly

The President belongs to his people as a norm of the society, and he values them

UAE analysts and historians have commented on how the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is maintaining UAE leaders’ tradition of communicating with the people directly through various platforms and in Majlis.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed gave a state of the nation address in which he set out his vision for the country, stressing that the people of the UAE have always been and continue to be the nation’s top priority.

Sheikh Mohamed’s address to the nation, which was broadcast live on local TV and radio channels, came two months after he was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council, which comprises the rulers of the emirates, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr. Ahmed Almansoori

Emirati academic and commentator on media and local affairs, Dr. Ahmed Almansoori says Sheikh Mohamed was raised in the school of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a man of the people.

“Sheikh Zayed was a down-to-earth person and very open to everyone, first as the tribal leader of Baniyas as later as President and Founder of the UAE,” he told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

“Sheikh Zayed’s approach was always to be with the people. He communicated with the people directly and opened his Majlis for everyone to come. He involved his people in open discussions regarding various issues or problems they were facing. This has been a tradition for our societies in the Gulf region.”

Almanssori, who’s also the Chair of Media and Creative Industries Department at UAE University, says the tradition of leaders communicating directly with their people has been here for a long time and that Sheikh Mohamed is continuing with it.

“The President belongs to his people as a norm of the society, and he values them so much. He’s therefore keen on meeting them and talk to them directly and opens his Majlis for them to come,” he said.

Almansoori pointed out that before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Mohamed used to open his Majlis and met citizens on a weekly basis.

“Also, during the current Covid-19 situation, Sheikh Mohamed meets his people. Those who want to see him can register their names, and they would be called to come and meet the President. If he’s busy in meetings, one of his brothers would receive the people and talk to him about their concerns or issues they are facing,” explains the Emirati analyst.

He pointed out that after becoming President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed continued with the same approach. The message he delivered to the nation on Wednesday follows the same approach and sends a clear message that he has always been part of the society and is keen to look into the needs and concerns of the people, he added.

Dr Elsayed Darwish

For Dr Elsayed Darwish from Zayed University, he says the UAE’s leaders follow a unique way of communication with their people.

“They can reach them anytime, anywhere. They used to share with them all of their events. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has his own Majils where he meets with different groups of his people,” said Darwish.

“Recently, Sheikh Mohamed initiated a new Diwan for communication with people who would like to send their issues or complaints to him.”

The academician noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Mohamed used to send messages to his people at the right time to control the spread of the virus.

“Sheikh Mohamed succeeded in delivering a calming and relaxing message to all people who live in the UAE,” said Dr. Darwish adding that President also used to visit some local families at their homes.

Currently, the President is also using the social networking sites, especially Twitter, to share his views with people, he said.