UAE: World leaders congratulate new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

The US, Russia, Saudi Arabia and India were among those who sent in congratulatory messages

By Web Desk Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 7:39 PM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 7:44 PM

Congratulations poured in from world leaders for the new and third President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Supreme Council, comprising rulers of the Emirates, unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed as President of the UAE during a meeting at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Leaders of several countries have flocked to send congratulatory messages since then.

US President Joe Biden released a statement on the official White House website.

"I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates. As I told Sheikh Mohammed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honour the memory of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years," the statement read.

"The UAE is an essential partner of the United States. Sheikh Mohammed, whom I met with several times as Vice President when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has long been at the forefront of building this partnership. I look forward to working with Sheikh Mohammed to build from this extraordinary foundation to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples."

According to TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message, "I am certain that your leadership will further strengthen the friendly Russian-Emirati relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and joint work on important issues of the bilateral and international agenda."

ALSO READ:

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ruler of Saudi Arabia, also sent in well wishes through the state agency SPA.

"We look forward to continuing work to consolidate the bonds of fraternity and friendship between our two sisterly countries and peoples, and to work together to strengthen relations between the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)... wishing Your Highness constant good health and happiness, and your sisterly country further security, stability and prosperity."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out his congratulations for the newly appointed leader.

"My best wishes to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the new President of the UAE," he wrote.

"I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen."