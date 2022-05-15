Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: The people's leader who works 18 hours a day

4 times the new UAE President personally called up residents to thank or interact with them

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:31 PM Last updated: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:51 PM

Did you know that the UAE's third President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, works 18 hours a day for the country? Or that his annual leaves don't exceed a week?

These aspects of his tireless dedication to the country's welfare were revealed in 2018 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"Very few people know that millions of children around the world are benefiting from Sheikh Mohamed's generosity and giving, which he does without fuss. Few people see him awake at night, sitting with our soldiers and reviewing development plans to ensure a better future for our country in the years to come," Sheikh Mohammed had written on Twitter as he launched a public campaign to thank the leader.

"Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for honouring the martyrs, consoling and comforting their families, and raising the banners of glory. Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed, for your leadership, decisiveness and determination."

The poignant tribute captures how the UAE President devoted his life to serving the nation and ensuring the happiness of its citizens:

Sheikh Mohamed is the people's leader. In his statement on the unanimous election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid rightly points out: "For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and kindness. They saw him visit them in their homes, motivate them in their fields of work, and they witnessed the launching of development projects, new industries, and the construction of national economic sectors through many years of service to his country and people."

Despite his massive responsibilities, Sheikh Mohamed has always made time to interact with the people.

Thanking a role model

In August 2020, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called up Ghobaisha Al Ketbi, a resident of Al Shuwaib area in Al Ain, to personally thank her for generously supporting the police officers at a checkpoint near her home with meals.

A video of the conversation went viral:

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed said Al Ketbi was an exemplary woman and a role model.

"The leadership of the UAE and society cherish these positive and benevolent examples of citizens and residents, and appreciate their sincere efforts for the country with their community initiatives."

Paying tribute to fallen frontline heroes

In December 2020, Sheikh Mohamed called up the families of the heroes who passed away while battling Covid-19.

"The UAE will never forget the sacrifices made by Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar, nurse Lezly Orione, Anvar Ali, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Dr Bassam Bernieh and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect our loved ones. The families of the heroes of humanity are part of our society, and the UAE will always support and stand by them," he said.

A video of the emotional phone calls went viral:

A royal Eid call

In May 2021, Salem Al Hanjari Al Dahmani and his father received a call on Eid Al Fitr. It was from Sheikh Mohamed, who inquired after their health and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Overcome with emotions, Al Dahmani's father told Sheikh Mohamed: "All my children are at your service."

Have a look at the viral video of the interaction:

A touching call to a hero cop

In March 2021, Sheikh Mohamed dialled up a hero cop who assisted a motorist as his vehicle broke down in the middle of a busy highway.

Sgt Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi was on patrol duty when he spotted a man who was trying to move his car that had broken down on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road. He came to his aid right away. Next thing the driver knew, the officer had already called for a towing service — and even paid for it.

"I am calling to hear your voice and to thank you for your act. I want to greet you, because you brought honour to me, your family and people. May Allah grant you heaven for what you did," Sheikh Mohamed says in his interaction with Sgt Al Hammadi: