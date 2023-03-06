Watch: Man runs across busy highway; police issue warning against jaywalking

Sheikh Hamdan announces a new category for the youngers in the next edition and the formation of the first F3 team for youth
Jaywalking is punishable by law; residents breaking the rules and crossing busy streets and highways instead of using designated pedestrian crossings like footbridges and zebra crossings will be fined Dh400.
In a new campaign against jaywalking, Abu Dhabi Police launched an awareness programme to enhance the safety of pedestrians and drivers. They shared a video on social media, highlighting the dangers of pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.
General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, emphasised Abu Dhabi Police's interest in implementing field campaigns to train pedestrians on safe crossing of the road and adherence to pedestrian light signals.
Watch below the dangers of jaywalking:
Al-Balushi stated that the campaign includes distributing leaflets in the three languages - Arabic, English and Urdu - to raise awareness of the instructions for crossing pedestrian lines and the correct places to cross, which are represented in tunnels, bridges and pedestrian lines, in addition to broadcasting educational videos for pedestrian violations.
Authorities would work on pedestrian crossings, providing surface corridors with light signals and closing gaps in road fences to ensure public safety.
"Your Life is a Trust" campaign will last for a month, as part of Abu Dhabi Police's strategic priorities to enhance road security and raise the level of traffic culture.
