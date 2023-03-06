Dubai: Man fined Dh500,000, sentenced to life in prison for using heroin, psychotropic substances

Four plastic cans containing over 120g of narcotics were found in the accused's possession after a thorough search of his residence and vehicle

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 7:19 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a verdict issued by the Dubai Criminal Court against a Gulf citizen sentencing him to life in prison, as well as a fine of Dh500,000, for possessing 122g of heroin and other various narcotic substances.

The accused was caught red-handed inside his residence in the Nad Al-Hamar area, arrested, and then referred to the Public Prosecution Office and the Criminal Court.

Case details date back to last April, when a tip-off received by the Dubai Police's Anti-Narcotics Department stated that not only did the man have a sizeable quantity of narcotics and psychotropic substances in his possession, but was also using them.

A police team corroborated the information, and obtained a permit from Dubai's Public Prosecution to search the accused's residence and vehicle.

He was found in possession of four plastic cans containing 122g of narcotics.

According to a policeman's statement, the accused admitted that the seized narcotic substances he possessed were with intent to use, and was thus referred to a forensic laboratory for further examination. Results of the analysis revealed that he indeed had various narcotic substances in his system, including heroin and crystals.

The accused was thus convicted for possessing narcotic substances weighing more than 20g, and the court issued a strict sentence against him.

