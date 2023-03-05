Dubai: Man jailed for setting fire to nine cars in auto workshop, causing damage worth Dh300,000

The blaze also spread to a factory adjacent to the workshop, causing additional damage estimated at Dh12,200

A 34-year-old worker of Asian descent has been sentenced by Dubai's Criminal Court to one year in prison, as well as a fine of Dh12,500, for setting fire to nine vehicles in an auto workshop in which he was working, causing an estimated Dh300,000 in damage. The fire also spread to nearby factory, causing damage worth Dh,12,200.

According to police records, the owner of the workshop, also of Asian descent, filed a report stating that his workshop had been vandalised and set on fire by a worker.

He recounted being in shock when the worker entered his office and threatened to set fire to his workshop if he did not complete the procedures for his residency visa and work permit.

He added that the accused was carrying a knife and threatened to stab him, ordering him to stay inside the office and not leave it. Minutes later, another worker entered the office, and told the owner that the accused had brought a bottle containing four litres of "thinner." The accused then proceeded to spray the liquid over nine vehicles inside the workshop, set them on fire, and flee the scene.

The fire spread to a factory adjacent to the workshop, causing damage estimated at Dh12,200.The worker, who confessed to his crime, was then arrested. The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the verdict and convicted him.

