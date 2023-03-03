UAE: Farm owner sues workers for causing death of sheep, damaging palm trees; case dismissed

We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC
A farm owner who accused two of his workers of damaging his palm trees and causing death of his sheep has had his lawsuit dismissed for lack of evidence.
The Arab man filed a lawsuit against the Asian men demanding that they pay him Dh10,000 for the financial damages they caused him.
The farmer said that the two men, the farm keeper and another worker, damaged his palm trees, water basins and also caused the death of several sheep at his farm.
He said the farm keeper had also run away from the farm after causing the damages. The man said he suffered financial losses as a result of the workers’ negligence.
The men had denied causing damages to the farmer’s trees and animals when they appeared in court.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court dismissed the case due to lack of sufficient evidence.
The judge said in his ruling that the plaintiff must prove beyond reasonable doubt that his workers caused damages to his trees and animals at the farm.
The court said the farmer did not file a criminal complaint against the workers and this would have necessitated an investigation into the case to confirm whether they really caused the damages to his trees and animals which allegedly led to financial loss.
The man will pay for his workers’ legal expenses.
