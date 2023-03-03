UAE: Motorist attacks mall employee with car, ordered to pay Dh20,000 in damages

We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC
An Abu Dhabi motorist has been instructed to pay Dh20,000 after he attacked and hit a mall worker with his car.
The victim said that he was on duty at the shopping mall when he noticed that the defendant had parked his car in the parking space designated for people of determination. When he was asked to move his car, the man refused. The worker said he had to inform the police which angered the defendant.
He said the man then attacked him and threatened him. The worker said the motorist also deliberately hit him with his car and then drove away.
Police investigated the matter and arrested the motorist. He was convicted and jailed for a month after he was found guilty of assaulting, threatening and hitting the complainant with his car.
The worker then filed a civil lawsuit against the motorist demanding Dh51,000 compensation for the damages.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court of First Instance had earlier ordered the defendant to pay Dh20,000 to the mall worker in compensation for the physical and moral damages he suffered. The motorist challenged the verdict to the civil appeals court which has maintained the first ruling by the lower court.
The man will also pay for the complainant’s legal expenses.
