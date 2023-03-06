Dubai: Man jailed for attempting to bribe police officer to release absconding brother

After informing his supervisor of the incident, the sergeant organised an ambush outside the police station to arrest the accused red-handed

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 8:03 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 8:11 AM

A 34-year-old man of Asian descent has been sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to 6 months in prison, as well as a fine of Dh10,000, for offering a bribe to a police officer in exchange for the release of his absconded brother without legal action. The court also ordered his deportation from the country after he has served his sentence.

Upon being offered the bribe, the officer, a police sergeant at the Naif police station, informed his department of incident and prepared an ambush to arrest the man red-handed. The accused was arrested and then referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of offering a bribe to a public employee.

Case details revealed that an Asian man was arrested on charges of staying in the country illegally. The man had been detained when he asked the officer for his phone to make a call in order to inform his brother –the accused – that he had been arrested.

The policeman said that he was surprised when the accused (the brother of the detained person) offered him a bribe of Dh10,000 in exchange for his brother's release without taking any legal measures against him.

He informed his direct supervisor of what had happened, upon which the latter asked him to prepare an ambush to arrest him. The police officer set up an appointment to meet the accused in front of the toilets inside the Naif police station.

After examining the case, the court confirmed the crime committed by the defendants and issued its verdict.

ALSO READ: