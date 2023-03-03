UAE: Dh400 fine for motorists using wrong lane at intersections

Police issue warning to drivers offending traffic rules; violations can be detected through radars

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:15 AM

Abu Dhabi Police has released a video, calling on motorists to abide by the rules when choosing lanes at intersections.

The police stress the importance of sticking to the right or left lane when you wish to turn at a traffic intersection. Motorists should avoid changing the mandatory lane.

Motorists are also warned not to overtake and move from one lane to another at intersections. The police urge drivers to pay attention to the traffic lights and signs, as well as the arrows present on the road.

The police have said that radars can catch these violations, and a fine of Dh400 will be imposed upon those who do not abide by the rules.

Adhering to traffic laws helps prevent accidents and ensures the safety of everyone on the road.

