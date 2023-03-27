UAE to waive 50% fines on land transport licence violations

Federal law makes it mandatory for companies to secure an operating card for their vehicles before transporting people or goods

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced that the UAE Cabinet has approved a decision to waive 50 per cent of fines for violating operating cards renewal and cancellation, as per the Federal Law No. 9 of 2011 concerning land transport.

The partial waiver applies on fines that were imposed on MoEI-licensed land transport companies between the issue date of the federal law and its executive regulations, and November 11, 2022.

The federal law makes it mandatory for companies to be licensed by MoEI and secure an operating card for their land vehicles before transporting people or goods.

Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, "The partial waiver will reduce the financial pressure on these companies and help the transport sector grow and enhance its competitiveness. The Cabinet decision reflects the government's keenness to establish an attractive business environment for local and international investors in this sector."

For his part, Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Sector at MoEI, said, "The partial waiver encourages land transport companies to comply with the law and makes the sector more appealing for investors."

Sheikh Al Qasimi urged land transport companies to benefit from the partial waiver, which became effective in early 2023.

