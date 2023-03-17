UAE: Partial road closure announced from tomorrow

The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The Integrated Transport Centre has announced that there will be a partial road closure from tomorrow.
The Abu Dhabi authority has said that a portion of the ramp on Wahat Al Karama Street will come into effect at midnight on March 18.
In the announcement made on Twitter, it added that the ramp will reopen at 5am on March 20.
The authority urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
