Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns residents to expect delays on key roads tomorrow

Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday warned residents to expect traffic delay on several key roads across the emirate for the Dubai-leg of UAE Tour 2023 cycling event that kicked off on February 20.
Departing from Shindagha, the first part of the Dubai stage begins on the edge of the city before entering the desert and touching on classic stopover locations such as Al Qudra Cycle track and Expo City Dubai. The cyclists will then arrive at the Palm Jumeirah, on Crescent Rd, before returning to the base of the Palm and Dubai Harbour.
Keeping the routes in mind, RTA has announced that drivers must expect delay on the following key roads in the emirate on Thursday (February 23) from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. The authority urged motorists to plan their journey accordingly or take alternative route.
Al Shindagha / Infinity Bridge / Al Khaleej St. / Sheikh Rashid Rd. / Oud Metha St. / Al Asayel St. / Al Marabea St. / Dubai Hills.
Umm Suqeim St. / Al Qudra St. / Saih Al Salam St. / Lehbab Rd. / Expo Rd. / Dubai Expo City / Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. / Al Yalayis St. / Al Khamila St. / Hessa St. / Palm Jumeirah / King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St. / Dubai Harbour.
Across seven stages, sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi.
The Tour is taking place from February 20-26.
ALSO READ:
Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
UAE entities firm up 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition and Navdex 2023
‘Dubai Courts will issue a decision to license private companies to provide judgement execution services’
New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake
Dreamscape, a VR company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, presents a unique immersive edutainment dining concept
Oxygen therapy helped save tissues in her three middle fingers from getting impacted beyond repair
The campaign will extend over six weeks and see offers on bulk buys, international brands, private labels as well as groceries
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up