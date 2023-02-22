Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns residents to expect delays on key roads tomorrow

Motorists have been urged to plan their journey accordingly or take alternative route

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 10:41 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday warned residents to expect traffic delay on several key roads across the emirate for the Dubai-leg of UAE Tour 2023 cycling event that kicked off on February 20.

Departing from Shindagha, the first part of the Dubai stage begins on the edge of the city before entering the desert and touching on classic stopover locations such as Al Qudra Cycle track and Expo City Dubai. The cyclists will then arrive at the Palm Jumeirah, on Crescent Rd, before returning to the base of the Palm and Dubai Harbour.

Keeping the routes in mind, RTA has announced that drivers must expect delay on the following key roads in the emirate on Thursday (February 23) from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. The authority urged motorists to plan their journey accordingly or take alternative route.

Key roads: From Al Shindagha to Dubai Harbour

Al Shindagha / Infinity Bridge / Al Khaleej St. / Sheikh Rashid Rd. / Oud Metha St. / Al Asayel St. / Al Marabea St. / Dubai Hills.

Umm Suqeim St. / Al Qudra St. / Saih Al Salam St. / Lehbab Rd. / Expo Rd. / Dubai Expo City / Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. / Al Yalayis St. / Al Khamila St. / Hessa St. / Palm Jumeirah / King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St. / Dubai Harbour.

Seven stages

Across seven stages, sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi.

The Tour is taking place from February 20-26.

