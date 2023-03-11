UAE: Temporary road closures announced in Abu Dhabi

Authority stresses that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of several partial road closures that will go into effect today.
The authority put out several tweets informing residents of the streets that will remain closed from March 10 and 11 until Monday, March 13. One road will remain closed until Thursday, April 6.
The following roads will be shut:
1. Partial road closure on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street
The left lane will be closed from 11.30pm on Friday, March 10 to 11.30pm on Saturday, March 11.
The two right lanes will be closed from 11.30pm on Saturday, March 11 to 5am on Monday, March 13.
2. Ramp closure at Al Reef Bridge
The ramp from Al Falah towards Dubai will be closed from 12am on Saturday, March 11 to 5am on Monday, March 13.
3. Partial road closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street
The road will be closed from Sunday, March 12 to Thursday, April 6. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side of the road.
4. Partial ramp closure on Wahat Al Karama Street
The ramp will be partially closed from 12am on Saturday, March 11 till 5am on Monday, March 13.
