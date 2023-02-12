UAE: Key road, street closures announced in Abu Dhabi ahead of major event

Roads will be gradually closed from 12.30pm until 4pm, in different phases

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:34 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:35 PM

Ahead of the Women's Tour event in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre haas announced rolling road closures.

The list is as follows:

Phase Timing Road First phase 12.30pm - 1pm Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street Second phase 1pm - 1.10pm Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street Third phase 1.10pm - 1.25pm Thayib bin Eissa Street, Al Asayil Street, Al Sahayli Street Fourth phase 1.25pm - 1.45pm Al Sahayli Street Fifth phase 1.45pm - 2.05pm Al Sinad Street Sixth phase 2.05pm - 2.10pm Al Rahbah Street Seventh phase 2.10pm - 2.25pm Al Bahyah Street Eighth phase 2.25pm - 2.35pm Al Bahyah Street Ninth phase 2.35pm - 2.40pm E10 (Al Bahyah Street) Tenth phase 2.40pm - 2.55pm Yas Tunnel, Yas Drive, Al Athari Street Eleventh phase 2.55pm - 3.20pm Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road Twelfth phase 3.20pm - 3.30pm Jacques Chirac Street Thirteenth phase 3.30pm - 3.40pm Hamdan bin Mohammed Street Fourteenth phase 3.40pm - 4.30 pm Corniche Street, Marsa Street

