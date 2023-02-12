UAE: Key road, street closures announced in Abu Dhabi ahead of major event

Over 13,000 free cancer screenings in 7 days: UAE's Pink Caravan Ride sets new record with 11th edition
Ahead of the Women's Tour event in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre haas announced rolling road closures.
Roads will be gradually closed from 12.30pm until 4pm, in different phases.
The list is as follows:
|Phase
|Timing
|Road
|First phase
|12.30pm - 1pm
|Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street
|Second phase
|1pm - 1.10pm
|Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street
|Third phase
|1.10pm - 1.25pm
|Thayib bin Eissa Street, Al Asayil Street, Al Sahayli Street
|Fourth phase
|1.25pm - 1.45pm
|Al Sahayli Street
|Fifth phase
|1.45pm - 2.05pm
|Al Sinad Street
|Sixth phase
|2.05pm - 2.10pm
|Al Rahbah Street
|Seventh phase
|2.10pm - 2.25pm
|Al Bahyah Street
|Eighth phase
|2.25pm - 2.35pm
|Al Bahyah Street
|Ninth phase
|2.35pm - 2.40pm
|E10 (Al Bahyah Street)
|Tenth phase
|2.40pm - 2.55pm
|Yas Tunnel, Yas Drive, Al Athari Street
|Eleventh phase
|2.55pm - 3.20pm
|Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road
|Twelfth phase
|3.20pm - 3.30pm
|Jacques Chirac Street
|Thirteenth phase
|3.30pm - 3.40pm
|Hamdan bin Mohammed Street
|Fourteenth phase
|3.40pm - 4.30 pm
|Corniche Street, Marsa Street
