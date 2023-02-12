UAE

UAE: Key road, street closures announced in Abu Dhabi ahead of major event

Roads will be gradually closed from 12.30pm until 4pm, in different phases

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:34 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:35 PM

Ahead of the Women's Tour event in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre haas announced rolling road closures.

Roads will be gradually closed from 12.30pm until 4pm, in different phases.

The list is as follows:

PhaseTimingRoad
First phase12.30pm - 1pmAl Khaleej Al Arabi Street
Second phase1pm - 1.10pmAl Khaleej Al Arabi Street
Third phase1.10pm - 1.25pmThayib bin Eissa Street, Al Asayil Street, Al Sahayli Street
Fourth phase1.25pm - 1.45pmAl Sahayli Street
Fifth phase1.45pm - 2.05pmAl Sinad Street
Sixth phase2.05pm - 2.10pmAl Rahbah Street
Seventh phase2.10pm - 2.25pmAl Bahyah Street
Eighth phase2.25pm - 2.35pmAl Bahyah Street
Ninth phase2.35pm - 2.40pmE10 (Al Bahyah Street)
Tenth phase2.40pm - 2.55pmYas Tunnel, Yas Drive, Al Athari Street
Eleventh phase2.55pm - 3.20pmSheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road
Twelfth phase3.20pm - 3.30pmJacques Chirac Street
Thirteenth phase3.30pm - 3.40pm Hamdan bin Mohammed Street
Fourteenth phase3.40pm - 4.30 pmCorniche Street, Marsa Street

