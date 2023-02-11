Dubai: RTA announces key road closure for tomorrow

Both sides of the street will be closed off gradually, and will be reopened similarly

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 12:38 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced that a key road will be closed for a few hours tomorrow.

Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be gradually closed from 4am, in both directions, on February 12, 2023 . This is being done as the Dubai Marathon os set to take place tomorrow from 6am until 1pm.

The road will gradually reopen from 11am and will fully reopen by 1pm.

