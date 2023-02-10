Dubai: RTA announces extended Metro timings for one day

The decision is made to ensure easy and smooth access for the participants of a major event

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 7:09 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 7:17 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority announced on Friday that the Dubai Metro's hours will be extended on February 12, 2023.

The metro will start operating at 4am instead of 8am as it usually does on Sundays. This is due to the Dubai Marathon, which is being held on that day.

The authority said that the new hours are intended to ensure easy and smooth access to Dubai Expo City for the participants.

ALSO READ: