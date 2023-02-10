Dubai Taxi enhances school bus services for students of determination

The capacity of the new buses is four students each, featuring room for two wheelchairs and two seating spaces

By Wam Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 8:18 AM

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has enhanced its fleet and services for people of determination benefiting from its school bus services.

The move, which is made in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), aims to increase the number of beneficiaries from school bus services in public schools.

DTC is keen on providing top-level services that meet the transportation needs of people of determination besides fitting and deploying school buses according to the requirements of schools and the number of students.

Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, RTA, said, "DTC is committed to supporting the UAE's efforts in integrating and enhancing the participation of people of determination in various aspects of life, with a focus on the educational system. Overcoming educational barriers for this group is a crucial social and national duty, and we are steadfast in our dedication to fulfilling this responsibility for the betterment of our children."

"We have a fleet of 8 buses tailored to serve students of determination in public schools. The capacity of the new buses is four students each, featuring room for two wheelchairs and two seating spaces, all as part of our plans to integrate students of determination with the rest of the students. The service adheres to the highest standards of comfort, and safety to ease the movement of students in Dubai," Al Falasi added.

Khaled Al Mazmi, Acting Executive Director of the Corporate Services Sector, ESE, commented, "ESE is keen to diversify its services with regard to school transportation in cooperation with strategic partners to serve our students. We are seeking to provide integrated services for students of determination that support them in their academic journey according to the top international standards in this regard."

DTC deploys school bus services on routes that serve and pass by the homes of students of determination to ensure smooth transportation for them along with their peers on buses equipped to take wheelchairs. The service is in line with the UAE's efforts to integrate these students into the education system by equipping government schools with the necessary equipment.

DTC is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of comfort and safety for students of determination and their fellow students onboard.

