Abu Dhabi: Authorities announce completion of long maintenance work on Al Maqta Bridge

Constructed in 1967, the bridge was the first permanent crossing onto the emirate, standing today next to an equally iconic sight: the 200-year-old Al Maqta Tower

Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 2:50 PM

The first phase of renovation and maintenance works on Abu Dhabi's Al Maqta Bridge using the latest international technologies in bridge maintenance has been completed, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the maintenance and construction project on both sides of the bridge, which began in April 2022, aimed at improving infrastructure assets that serve the emirate's community.

The renovation project included maintenance of the asphalt layers of the bridge slab, maintenance of pedestrian walkways on both sides, maintenance and repainting of the metal structure (arch), and maintenance of important parts under the bridge such as concrete and metal barriers. This is in addition to the cosmetic elements of the bridge, including its metal structure that include upper bridge elements and entrances/exits.

The municipality earlier said that Al Maqta Bridge will meet the highest standards after completion of maintenance works.

“This is commensurate with the beauty of Abu Dhabi and the development of its facilities, and at the same time maintaining this ancient bridge with distinctive structural symbolism, splendor and brilliance,” said the municipality.

The maintenance works included the maintenance of 4,130 square meters of iron arches at the top of the bridge, maintenance of 16,100 square meters of steel sections at the bottom of the bridge, maintenance of 8,500 square meters of old concrete parts, maintenance of 600 linear metres of pedestrian walkways, and maintenance of re-painting of concrete barriers with a length of 900 linear metres.

Brief history of Al Maqta Bridge

Al Maqta Bridge has historically served as a visual representation of the history of Abu Dhabi; its pillars commemorate the ancient way of life and the ancient paths that pedestrians would use to travel between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain.

Constructed in 1967, Al Maqta Bridge is the first permanent crossing onto Abu Dhabi. It is one of the bridges connecting the island to the mainland along Mussafah Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.

The bridge still stands today, next to an equally iconic sight – the 200-year-old Al Maqta Tower, which once protected the entrance to Abu Dhabi.

The bridge contains 4 lanes and 2 pedestrian crossings on the sides of the bridge, with 8 concrete slabs supported by 8 iron beams.

ALSO READ: