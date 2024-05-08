UAE: 'Cabby' app launched for taxi drivers in Ajman

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 4:13 PM

The Ajman Transport Authority has launched the pilot phase of its 'cabby' application for taxi drivers. This initiative aims to enhance the performance of drivers working for franchise companies in the emirate, providing features that streamline their work and save time and effort.

Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Authority’s Support Services Corporation, highlighted that the "Cabby application" serves as the primary platform for taxi drivers in Ajman. It offers advanced features such as tracking trip revenues, receivables, performance metrics, and access to essential driver information.

She emphasised that the application is compatible with all smartphone operating systems and integrates with other systems for seamless digital data transfer.

Moreover, Al Shamsi noted that the "Cabby" application has significantly reduced the time required to obtain information, with visits to the authority now taking only a few seconds via the drivers' devices.

ALSO READ: