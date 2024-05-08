UAE: 'Cabby' app launched for taxi drivers in Ajman

Temperature expected to touch a maximum of 43ºC in internal areas
The Ajman Transport Authority has launched the pilot phase of its 'cabby' application for taxi drivers. This initiative aims to enhance the performance of drivers working for franchise companies in the emirate, providing features that streamline their work and save time and effort.
Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Authority’s Support Services Corporation, highlighted that the "Cabby application" serves as the primary platform for taxi drivers in Ajman. It offers advanced features such as tracking trip revenues, receivables, performance metrics, and access to essential driver information.
She emphasised that the application is compatible with all smartphone operating systems and integrates with other systems for seamless digital data transfer.
Moreover, Al Shamsi noted that the "Cabby" application has significantly reduced the time required to obtain information, with visits to the authority now taking only a few seconds via the drivers' devices.
ALSO READ:
Temperature expected to touch a maximum of 43ºC in internal areas
Some studies suggest that certain types of music, like classical or ambient, might be beneficial for cognitive tasks requiring concentration and attention
The authority is dedicated to upgrading its patrol vehicles, including electric or hybrid models, to enhance police operations
’He always had a smile about him and would firmly hold on to his mother’s hand when she dropped him off for private tuition classes', one said
The Pakistani Prime Minister also offered condolences to the family of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and all members of the Al Nahyan family
Griffiths' comments came during a session at the Arabian Travel Market where he said a lot of calculations had gone into designing the new terminal
The authority warned residents of the dangers of sending students to school with unlicensed drivers
Facility showcases its exciting proposition at the 2024 arabian travel market