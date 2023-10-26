Rain in UAE: Police issue safety tips; list of fines explained

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
As heavy rains lashed different parts of the country on Thursday, authorities in the UAE reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions.
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in varying degrees in several parts of the country. Heavy showers have washed over several roads, prompting motorists to exercise caution throughout the Emirates.
Back in May this year, the country’s Ministry of Interior had announced penalties with 10 weather-related traffic violations that come with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of vehicles for two months.
On Thursday, police authorities in the UAE shared safety tips for driving in the rain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are some important safety tips motorists should adhere to:
Here is the list of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines:
>> Taking photos or videos of rain or fog while driving: Dh800 fine, four black points
Police forces have reiterated multiple times that motorists must focus only on the task at hand: Driving. They must resist the urge to click a photo or take a video no matter how beautiful the scenery is. Doing so is classified under ‘distracted driving’.
>> Driving dangerously: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation
Earlier this year, the Dubai Police seized 90 vehicles whose drivers were caught performing stunts in the rain. This was among the many instances of motorists driving dangerously during adverse weather conditions.
>> Driving with hazard lights on: Dh500 fine, four black points
Some motorists switch on their hazard lights when driving in foggy or rainy conditions. However, this causes confusion on the roads.
>> Driving in the fog without lights: Dh500 fine, 4 black points
>> Driving in the fog despite official instructions not to: Dh500 fine, 4 black points
When foul weather affects visibility, police forces ban the movement of some vehicles — typically trucks and buses.
>> Failure to follow instructions issued by a policeman: Dh400 fine, four black points
>> Fleeing when a policeman asks a motorist to stop: Dh800 fine, 12 black points
>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine, six black points
Many UAE residents drive to valleys to experience or film flooded valleys and dams without realising how dangerous the practice is. The new fine is expected to deter such motorists.
>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles
Some motorists drive into valleys flooded with rainwater gushing off mountains. Many have been caught in the strong currents, with vehicles getting swept away.
>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.
ALSO READ:
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000