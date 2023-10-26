Rain in UAE: Police issue safety tips; list of fines explained

Authorities remind motorists to drive safely during adverse weather conditions

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:04 PM

As heavy rains lashed different parts of the country on Thursday, authorities in the UAE reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in varying degrees in several parts of the country. Heavy showers have washed over several roads, prompting motorists to exercise caution throughout the Emirates.

Back in May this year, the country’s Ministry of Interior had announced penalties with 10 weather-related traffic violations that come with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of vehicles for two months.

On Thursday, police authorities in the UAE shared safety tips for driving in the rain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are some important safety tips motorists should adhere to:

Check the tyres of your vehicle and ensure that they are in good condition before embarking on your journey

Ensure that the vehicle's windshield wipers are working and in good condition

Reduce speed while crossing puddles

Use headlights even during the day to see vehicles clearly

Do not to drive with the hazard lights on

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

Adhere to the speed limit signs on the road and keep a watch on the information display boards

Avoid any kind of distraction on the road

Avoid driving in valleys

Here is the list of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines:

>> Taking photos or videos of rain or fog while driving: Dh800 fine, four black points

Police forces have reiterated multiple times that motorists must focus only on the task at hand: Driving. They must resist the urge to click a photo or take a video no matter how beautiful the scenery is. Doing so is classified under ‘distracted driving’.

>> Driving dangerously: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation

Earlier this year, the Dubai Police seized 90 vehicles whose drivers were caught performing stunts in the rain. This was among the many instances of motorists driving dangerously during adverse weather conditions.

>> Driving with hazard lights on: Dh500 fine, four black points

Some motorists switch on their hazard lights when driving in foggy or rainy conditions. However, this causes confusion on the roads.

>> Driving in the fog without lights: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

>> Driving in the fog despite official instructions not to: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

When foul weather affects visibility, police forces ban the movement of some vehicles — typically trucks and buses.

>> Failure to follow instructions issued by a policeman: Dh400 fine, four black points

>> Fleeing when a policeman asks a motorist to stop: Dh800 fine, 12 black points

>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine, six black points

Many UAE residents drive to valleys to experience or film flooded valleys and dams without realising how dangerous the practice is. The new fine is expected to deter such motorists.

>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles

Some motorists drive into valleys flooded with rainwater gushing off mountains. Many have been caught in the strong currents, with vehicles getting swept away.

>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

ALSO READ: