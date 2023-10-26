Watch: UAE police arrest driver for performing stunts in front of patrol vehicle

After the video of his reckless behaviour went viral, the traffic department located the motorist and impounded his four-wheel drive

by Ajanta Paul Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 2:22 PM

A 20-year-old man was arrested, and his vehicle was impounded due to his reckless behaviour, which involved creating excessive noise and performing stunts in front of a police patrol, displaying a blatant disregard for the law. This incident took place in a southern area of Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the police, a viral video showed a four-wheel drive performing stunts before the police patrol. Colonel Dr Mohamed Al-Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department of Ras Al-Khaimah Police, has expressed concern about a video circulating on social media. He said that the behaviour reflects a blatant disregard for both law enforcement officers and the traffic rules and regulations that are in place in the country.

The traffic department swiftly assembled a search and investigation team following the instructions of General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al-Naeimi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al-Khaimah Police. This team included members from the Traffic Administration and Patrol and the Management of Comprehensive Police Stations.

The team was able to locate the vehicle and identify the driver. The vehicle was seized, and the driver is currently undergoing legal procedures in preparation for his transfer to the Prosecutor General. Watch the video below:

Colonel Al-Bahar emphasised that Ras Al Khaimah Police will not tolerate and will not hesitate to impose severe punishments and penalties on those who violate regulations and laws or show disrespect towards the police officers safeguarding the security and well-being of the community.

He stresses on the absolute necessity of taking firm action and dealing with perpetrators who dare to challenge the authority of police officers, violate state laws, and jeopardise the safety of others with an iron hand.

UAE traffic law - reckless driving

Under UAE federal traffic law, reckless driving will incur a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days. The same punishment and fine will apply to drivers who endanger the lives of others.

Other violations cover: blocking traffic, jumping red signals, sudden swerving and driving without a number plate.

However, it is important to note that every emirate has its own traffic regulations and penalties.

In July 2023, Dubai implemented new laws regarding reckless driving and jumping a red light, which were classified as serious traffic offences. Decree No. 30 of 2023, concerning traffic violations and vehicle impoundment, penalises reckless drivers who pose a threat to their own safety and the safety of others and imposes a Dh50,000 fine against releasing the impounded vehicle.

