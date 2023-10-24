Watch: UAE taxi drivers get up to Dh3,000 for 1-yr record of zero traffic fines, complaints

The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Sharjah's 'safest taxi drivers' were recently honoured for maintaining one full year of clean traffic record. Not a single violation was registered in their name; they weren't involved in any accident; and no complaint was filed against them.
The cab heroes were recognised at this year's Traffic Safety Award led by Osool Transport Solutions and Sharjah Taxi.
The award is divided into three categories: Gold, silver, and bronze. To be eligible, a driver must meet certain criteria, including completing a distance of over 100,000km over the past year.
Besides following all traffic rules, they should also ensure riders' satisfaction and receive no record of complaints.
Here's a video of the ceremony:
Khaled Al Kindi, general manager of Sharjah Taxi, who was also present at the ceremony, said: "The Traffic Safety Award was aimed at encouraging drivers to commit to safe driving practices and help reduce traffic accidents on the roads."
The campaign also seeks to raise awareness and educate motorists on safe driving practices.
(With inputs from Wam)
