Dh400 fine in UAE for driving slow in the fast lane

Police urge motorists to stick to right lane when driving slowly

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 8:27 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 8:38 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to stick to the right line when driving slowly, as doing so in the fast lanes causes obstruction to traffic and confuses drivers, causing serious accidents.

The authority explained that the fine for not giving way to vehicles that have priority from the behind or from the overtaking lane is Dh400.

The police stress the need for safe driving, and not overtaking from the right as this causes big accidents that could lead to injury or even death.

Abu Dhabi has implemented a minimum speed limit of 120kph in the fast lanes of a major road in the emirate, in order to prevent traffic accidents.It is to be noted that tailgating, i.e., not maintaining enough distance between vehicles, too is an offence, which could fetch drivers a fine of Dh400 as well. In fact, tailgating radars in Abu Dhabi will catch and fine both vehicles in front and at the back — if they are on the fast lane. However, the vehicle at the back additionally gets four black points.

ALSO READ: