Dh400 fine in Dubai: Police issue reminder warning on jaywalking

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 4:03 PM

Jaywalking or crossing a road not designated for a pedestrian carries is a serious offence that carries a fine of Dh400, Dubai Police reminded residents on Thursday, as they announced they have been conducting a series of awareness campaigns on this issue.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said they have reached out to around 79,000 workers from various companies across Dubai since the beginning of this year to boost road safety awareness.

Jaywalking endangers the lives of motorists and pedestrians and is among the top causes of run over accidents.

"Special attention has been given to educating workers on road safety, especially on safely crossing roads, to prevent pedestrian accidents and save lives," noted Al Mazrouei.

Dubai Police visited worker accommodations and companies in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali, Dubai Investment Park, and Al Muhaisnah. Discussions and educational materials were made simple and clear, and presented to the workers in their native language.

“Focusing on the worker demographic is crucial, as they often comprise pedestrians, bicycle, and scooter users,” added Colonel Abdurrahman Al Falasi, director of Traffic Awareness Department at Dubai Police.

Safety reminders

1.Cross roads in areas where you can easily monitor incoming vehicles and remain visible to motorists

2.Cross roads only at designated areas

3.Refrain from using the mobile phone when crossing

4.Making sure road is clear before crossing

