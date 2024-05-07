Dubai to RAK in 15 mins: Flying taxis to take off in 2027, cut inter-emirate travel time

These areas will serve a growing population and will act as green corridors that link service areas, residential areas, and workplaces
Flying taxis to take off in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027. On Tuesday, authorities announced they signed an agreement with Skyports Infrastructure to introduce air taxis in the emirate.
The announcement came on the second day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) at a press conference where Ras Al Khaimah tourism development authority (RAKTDA), Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Skyports Infrastructure signed a MoU.
Speaking at the event, CEO of RAKTDA Raki Phillips explained what this will mean to visitors. “This will mean cut the travel time from Dubai Airport to Marjan Island to between 15-18 minutes,” he said.
He also said that the development would support RAK to meet its target of tripling the number of tourists and doubling the number of hotels in the next five years.
