Dubai to deploy 360 green vehicles for major conferences, events

RTA aims to convert 100% of its public buses to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2050, and transform all its taxis by 2040

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a partnership agreement with Al Futtaim Automotive to deploy 360 vehicles, including electric and hybrid variants, for use in Dubai's key conferences and events over a three-year period.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona.

As part of the three-year partnership agreement, Al Futtaim Automotive will supply 10 electric buses; and 250 electric and 100 hybrid vehicles. It will also provide 10 electric charging units capable of both direct and alternating current.

Electric buses

These include Volvo models powered by smart technologies. These buses feature an intuitive user interface that assists drivers in managing their routes. The smart bus has an innovative passenger counting system that uses high-tech sensors. The bus has a designated spot for wheelchair users.

They have touch screens, providing drivers with real-time information on battery usage rate, door status, and temperature, as well as alerts and messages. They are also equipped with a one-of-a kind geographical navigation system that informs the driver about the environment and the suitability of the road for the bus.

The buses feature a monitoring system to track the driver's condition and detect fatigue. Alerts are relayed to the driver and documented for future analysis.

Polestar 2

The electric vehicle is available in three versions. They have a driving range of 444km, 542 km and 482km, respectively.

BYD ATTO3

The SUV has good storage space for passengers and their luggage. With a 420km range, the vehicle boasts sophisticated safety features, such as lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and front and rear collision alerts, as well as seven airbags.

BYD HAN

The electric sedan model with a range of 521km can accelerate from 0 to 100km in just 3.9 seconds. The HAN is powered by a “seven-dimensional quad-layer” safety matrix that offers the world’s safest battery safety system with its ability to remain stable at high temperatures.

Going green

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The partnership supports the UAE's efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, a goal that is consistent with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The D33 strategy seeks to cement Dubai's position as one of the world’s top urban economies by fostering stronger ties with the private sector.

“The RTA aims to convert 100 per cent of its public buses to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2050, and transform 100 per cent of its taxis to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040.”

