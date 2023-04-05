Driverless taxis in Dubai: Watch RTA, Cruise map key street ahead of launch

By 2030, RTA seeks to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first non-US city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 3:30 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 3:56 PM

Authorities in Dubai are mapping the Jumeirah 1 area as a fundamental step towards the launch of self-driving ride-hailing services.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a self-driving technology company, have initiated data collection and testing of its technology for traffic signals, signage, and driver behaviour. These are being done by five Chevy Bolt-based driverless vehicles.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA, said: “Data collection and testing is a crucial phase in Dubai's quest for excellence in smart mobility and advanced technology. The work being done will ensure Cruise’s advanced generalisable AI and autonomous driving systems safely adapt to Dubai traffic conditions.

“This stage of data collection and testing for Dubai’s traffic environment will utilise five Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles that will be deployed in the Jumeirah 1 area. The aim is to obtain the best readings and data through onboard lidars, radars and cameras that capture data and images within a 360-degree field of vision.”

“The launch of autonomous vehicles will bring a positive impact on Dubai’s transportation landscape and wellbeing. It will facilitate the integration between transportation and communication systems by streamlining the mobility of mass transit users and their arrival to their final destinations,” said Bahrozyan.

The RTA and Cruise have joined forces to run the maiden autonomous taxi service in the city. By 2030, RTA seeks to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first non-US city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars. The rollout of autonomous vehicles will alleviate traffic congestion, lower the number of traffic accidents, and cut harmful emissions.

This collaboration between RTA and Cruise demonstrates a shared dedication to developing innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions. It underscores the shared goal of coaxing a sweeping migration toward self-driving technology and promotes smart mobility. The expansion of autonomous vehicles will further boost Dubai's standing as a global hub for innovative technology of smart mobility.

On March 9, Cruise held a workshop on the next stages leading to the pilot phase of operating the service in Dubai.

The agenda of the workshop was set by Cruise and RTA to review the specifications of the Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicle along with an overview of the data collection stage, operating model, monitoring of local operations and incident response.

The technical team from Cruise and RTA pooled their efforts, and shared knowledge and experiences, promoting cooperation and ensuring optimal deliverables of the data collection stage along with the continued development of the autonomous taxi service.

ALSO READ: