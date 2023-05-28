Dubai: RTA unveils zero-emission plan 2050 to minimise carbon footprint

New strategy, which will bring these transitions from pledges to tangible achievements, is part of the UAE's preparations for COP28

Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 1:50 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday rolled out its 'Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050' strategy to minimise its carbon footprint across public transportation, waste management and buildings and related facilities.

The Authority aims to achieve decarbonisation of all taxis, limousines, and public buses, designing buildings with near-zero energy consumption, sourcing energy from renewable sources, and eliminating municipal waste by sending zero waste to landfills, resulting in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 10 million tonnes and financial savings worth Dh3.3 billion in comparison to current operations.

The new strategy, which will bring these transitioning from pledges to tangible achievements, is part of the UAE's preparations for COP28 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Taxis and buses

As part of this initiative, around 10 per cent of public transport buses are to be converted into electric and hydrogen by 2030, which will be expanded to 20 per cent in 2035, 40 per cent in 2040, 80 per cent in 2045, and ultimately 100 per cent by 2050.

While 30 per cent of taxis and limousines will be converted into electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2030, which will be increased to 50 per cent by 2035 and 100 per cent by 2040.

Similarly, 10 per cent of Dubai Taxi Corp’s school buses would be electric and hydrogen by 2030, 30 per cent in 2035, 50 per cent in 2040, 80 per cent in 2045, and 100 per cent by 2050.

The Authority will also implement a plan to reuse and recycle 100 per cent of municipal waste by 2030, thus achieving the goal of zero municipal waste to landfills, as well as increasing the use of recycled water in its buildings and facilities to 40% per cent by 2050.

From 2014 to 2022, RTA’s energy and green economy initiatives have contributed to saving electricity by approximately 360 gigawatt-hours, and water savings of 300 million gallons, as well as saving around 88 million litres of gasoline, and 10 million litres of diesel. This is equivalent to avoiding 416,000 tonnes of equivalent emissions, yielding savings of approximately Dh420 million.

“The new strategy encompasses ten initiatives, covering various RTA sectors and agencies, in addition to partnerships with the private sector that contribute to implementing the strategy over five years. The strategy will review, adjust and align future goals with changing circumstances,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of RTA.

“The strategy is also linked to local initiatives, such as Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030, the Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, the waste management plan in Dubai, Dubai Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, and other relevant strategies, agreements and initiatives,” added Al Tayer.

RTA's Board also discussed opportunities, and challenges associated with the new strategy and its implementation, including the costs of novel green technologies, the distribution of targets and their review over time, the importance of the availability of energy technology providers, particularly for electric buses and hydrogen fuel production stations, and other factors that contribute to the execution of the new strategy.

