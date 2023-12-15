Photo: KT file

Speeding kills — the Ras Al Khaimah Police warned drivers as they rolled out its latest traffic safety campaign on Friday.

Traffic authorities in the emirate have recently recorded a number of violations — and among the most concerning are vehicles being driven at "insane speeds", said Col Dr Muhammad Al Bahar, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

"These speeding violations can be considered a crime against the driver himself and those around him." Col Al Bahar said.

The officer called on all drivers to be extra careful and follow all regulations, adding that traffic offences are closely monitored across the emirate, from external to internal roads.

The latest road safety campaign, he said, seeks to slash deadly accidents caused by speeding and reckless driving.

Col Al Bahar went on to stress the hefty fines for speedsters, according to Ministerial Resolution No. 178:

For those who exceed the speed limit by more than 80kmph: Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day vehicle impoundment

For those who go beyond the limit by 60kmph: Dh2,000, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment

Penalties are also set for those who cross the speed limit by 20kmph. Click here for the full list.

