'Today and every day': UAE President shares sweet wish for his mum on Mother's Day

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed takes to Twitter to share his greeting with mothers around the world on the occasion, which is celebrated in the Emirates on March 21

Photo: WAM

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 10:16 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM

The UAE President has written a beautiful message of support and love to mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day in the UAE.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, shared the message, wishing both his own mother and "mothers everywhere"

He referred to his mother, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as mothers everywhere as "an unwavering source of love, strength and inspiration."

"You are celebrated and cherished today and every day, and we pray for your continued health and happiness. I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day."

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, also paid tribute to Emirati mothers and all mothers around the world.

In a speech on the occasion, Sheikh Fatima said that mothers in the UAE and the world are a truly inspiring symbol of love, devotion and sincerity.

She added that mothers play a fundamental role in raising children and building the family, which is the basis for creating social cohesion. The mother is the first school of belonging and loyalty, the pillar of society and the symbol of giving.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is well-known for her humanitarian work, both in the UAE and abroad. She was recently awarded the DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief, for establishing programmes and training centres all over the world to provide support for refugees and to solve healthcare crises.

(With inputs from WAM)

