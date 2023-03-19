UAE: 8 ways to celebrate Mother's Day on March 21

From complimentary dining experiences to culinary adventures and more, here are some great options from around the country

By CT Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 2:13 PM

Enjoy creek views and a meal

Express your love and appreciation to your mother by spoiling her with an exquisite dining experience and perfect bonding time at Aloft Dubai Creek. Cosy restaurant The Canteen is offering a 30% discount on the total bill as you and your mother relish delectable multi-cuisine fare amidst panoramic views of Dubai Creek. Call 04 2103333.

Take your mother out for brunch

Table Otto has launched its special Mother's Day brunch in honour of everyone's lifelong superhero.

Located in Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, Table Otto serves up a wide variety of mouth-watering Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Indulge in main courses like a Warm Zaatar Burrata or Baked Greek Feta Spanakopita. If your mother has a sweet tooth, finish off with the Pain Perdu or Buttermilk Pancakes with Sweet Mascarpone and Berry Jam. End the wholesome meal with fresh coffee or tea. March 21, 9.30am-1pm. The set menu is priced at Dh185 for two people.

Bond over breakfast

This Mother’s Day, PRATO Dubai is paying tribute to all mamas by introducing a special breakfast menu featuring a delectable main, a refreshing juice and a hot coffee.

Indulging in lip-smacking dishes from the mains such as Salmon Florentine, Smashed Avo, The Italian Job and The Amazon. March 21, 6.30am to 12 noon. Priced at Dh99. Call 04 2453988.

Go the vegan way

On March 21, earth-friendly vegan eatery Planet Terra invites all mothers to avail a 20% discount on their total bill throughout the day.

Highlights from the menu include Avocado Bruschetta with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, tomato confit, blueberries, carrot cream and balsamic glaze served on toasted sourdough bread, as well as Tofish and Chips, which presents crunchy fried tofu topped with toasted nori seaweed, miso mayo and pressed radish served with sweet potato fries. Other favourites include Kimchi Pad Thai with rice noodles in a tamarind sauce with green cabbage, carrots and oyster mushroom topped with marinated tofu and kimchi, while the satisfying King Oyster Vurger combines crunchy oyster mushroom topped with avocado cream and miso mayo with lettuce and pickles in a soft bun. Call 04 5782000.

Enjoy a complimentary brunch

Treat your mom to the free Churrasco Brunch at Fogueira Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach.

The special all-you-can-eat menu includes appetizers, salads, meat cuts, live stations and desserts. Dig into 15 different succulent cuts including the Picanha, Ribeye, Striploin, Tenderloin, Parmesan Tenderloin and more. March 21, 6pm-1am. Minimum two adults must be dining. Kids under 12 are 50% off, and kids under 6 eat free. Call 050 1896214.

Avail of a special dining package

Mama Zonia, nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina and inspired by the Amazonian jungle, is offering a special dining package for all ladies this Mother’s Day.

The lively dining event will feature South American samba dancers, combined with funky afrobeats played by the Colombian resident DJ. Enjoy a two-course meal for Dh155 or a three-course meal for Dh169, both of which include three complimentary beverages. Ladies can choose between Tuna Maki Roll, Sake Tacos, Beef Roll or Papaya Salad for starters. A selection of mains include delicious Salmon Grill, Grilled Australian Striploin, Chicken Thai Noodles or Jungle Curry. Be sure to leave room for dessert because the BBQ Banana, Tres Leches and the Homemade Ice Cream or Sorbet are mouthwatering. March 21, 6pm-11pm. Call 04 2404747.

Indulge in a complimentary dinner

Pan-Asian restaurant Toshi is inviting mothers to a delightful Sushi Night, an all-you-can-eat buffet in a stylish and elegant setting.

The complimentary dinner for all mothers offer is applicable for a family of four. March 21, 6.30pm onwards at Grand Millennium Dubai Barsha Heights. Call 04 4234170.

Embark on a culinary adventure

This Mother's Day, create unforgettable memories with the most important woman in your life by sharing a unique culinary experience.

Café Bateel has launched a new seasonal menu, crafted with love and expertise, offering a variety of mouth-watering dishes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Indulge in cosy and comforting soups, revel in the crispness of fresh salads, savour signature mains that will leave you feeling satisfied, and save room for heavenly desserts that will simply blow you away.