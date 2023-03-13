UAE: Sheikha Fatima presented with DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief

Affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, she has established multiple programmes for refugee support crisis and disaster response

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 2:43 PM

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was awarded the DIHAD International Personality Award for Humanitarian Relief at the opening of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development (DIHAD) Conference and Exhibition on Monday.

The announcement was made by Ambassador Gerard Putman Cramer, CEO of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, who praised Sheikha Fatima’s efforts in the humanitarian field and called her an outstanding contributor for humanitarian support worldwide.

“She’s a well-known humanitarian figure, a distinguished activist that has established training centres, hospitals and philanthropic projects worldwide,” he said, adding that she has established programmes for refugee support crisis and disaster response and constructed training and educational facilities for health, humanitarian and technological fields.

“She believes that education is a cornerstone of long-term humanitarian action and never hesitated in supporting educational process in disaster-stricken countries. She helped build schools, public libraries, provide scholarships and provide scholarships. She started programmes to empower medical professionals in cutting-edge research facilities,” he said.

Accepting the award on her behalf was the Minister of State and advisor to Sheikh Fatima, Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, who said that Sheikha Fatma is prepared to continue her journey in giving. “She has contributed to help the welfare of girls, women and the elderly, and has provided generous donations to build hospitals, centres for people of determination and health centres,” she said.

She said that Sheikha Fatima is one of the founders of humanitarian work in the UAE. “Her work in the field is based on three main pillars: values, sustainability and benefits. She believes that sharing success is important and that all those working in the humanitarian work to adopt transparency culture to ensure that procedures are carried out correctly and the success of development,” she said.

The 19th edition of DIHAD, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and inaugurated by His Highness Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, will continue till March 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is held under the theme ‘Energy and Aid: Capitalising on Available Resources’ and brings together key decision-makers from leading NGOs, UN Agencies, Charity Organisations and governmental bodies, together with aid, education, and construction providers from the private sector to address the needs of people and countries affected by crises, disasters, and natural calamities.

