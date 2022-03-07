'They have the right to occupy high positions': UAE police chiefs laud women's progress in the force

Women in the military were also praised for achieving safety and security in the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 6:35 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 6:39 PM

Police chiefs in the UAE have lauded women's progress in the military and law enforcement fields, stressing that they - like men - have 'the right to occupy the highest positions'.

Major-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, general commander of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said International Women's Day is an opportunity to highlight and praise Emirati women's achievements.

"Nothing makes me happier than seeing Emirati women take their role in society and achieve their proper place," he said. "Nothing should stand in her way since she has the right, like a man, to occupy the highest positions in proportion to her abilities and qualifications."

He also hailed women in the military for protecting the country, preserving its achievements and contributing to its progress.

Major-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all female members of the Sharjah Police General Command. He expressed his gratitude to policewomen for their efforts in achieving safety and security in the country.

"We acknowledge the role of Emirati women in many areas witnessed by the UAE, and the position they have reached has become an integral part of the integrated community system," he said.

Al Shamsi noted that the UAE's leadership played a significant role in empowering women. "The support and motivation they received from the wise leadership of the state pushed them to continue to work, strive and prove their abilities, talents and capabilities," he said.

In honour of International Women's Day, Al Nuaimi also congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation. "She is a great role model for Emirati women," he said.