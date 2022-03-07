UAE doctors tell low-income women: 'Don't overlook own health when caring for others'

A recent event led by female doctors celebrated the contributions of women in the low-income category

Supplied photo

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 4:07 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 4:10 PM

Women often go the extra mile to take care of others but neglect to take care of themselves in the process, UAE doctors said.

During a one-of-its-kind event celebrating the contributions of women in the low-income category for International Women's Day, female doctors from Aster, Access and Medcare reiterated the importance of prioritising one's own health.

Dr Astha Mishra, gynaecology specialist at Aster Clinics - Al Khail and Arabian Ranches, said: "As women, we are special. Being a mother, sister, daughter, or wife, women tend to prioritise other people over themselves. But I would urge women to take care of their health. A woman in good physical and mental health can appreciate the world to the fullest and meet life's problems with ease not just for themselves but even for their families.”

Around 500 female conductors of school buses living in the School Transport Services' (STS) Al Quoz and Sonapur labour camps gathered at a multi-specialty medical camp in Al Quoz to mark International Women's Day.

The camp, led by female doctors, engaged with the underprivileged ladies through entertainment and educational sessions, music competitions and rewards.

Recalling their trials and tribulations, participants spoke about being forced leave their families behind for the sake of earning a livelihood.

Kala (name changed), who works as a security guard at Infracare, said she has been working in the UAE for two years.

"When I joined here, I came across a lot of Nepalese working women. Sometimes, I feel like I’m in Nepal. In my career, I have not faced any discrimination. My duty is to check bags, allow visitors, cleaners, and drivers to enter the lady’s accommodation premises. I do my duty with complete sincerity. I feel my role as a security guard is important.”

Another attendee, Sarah, who works as a housekeeping supervisor, said: "As a housekeeping supervisor, it is my responsibility to take briefings from staff, register the incomings and outgoings, record stocktaking, keep track of the number of staff entering the premises, and some other activities. I make sure all lights are working and everything is put in the right place. I have been working here for three years and I’m a proud housekeeper. This job brings happiness to my family as well.”

Opining on how the UAE protects the rights of people of determination, another attendee highlighted that the country guarantees equality through its legislations, as well as economic and social development programmes and policies.

Rana Fanek, who works in corporate sales at Aster Corporate, said: “As a woman and person of determination, it is sometimes difficult to overcome all the assumptions people make. I feel very blessed that we are in a country like the UAE, where people of determination are very much encouraged, welcomed, and included. I have been received in Aster with the same inclusive spirit. There are lots of opportunities for women and people of determination to be joining the organisation that I work in over the coming few months.”