UAE: Hillary Clinton to headline first-ever Forbes 30/50 Summit to mark International Women’s Day

Other notable dignitaries at the event will include Cathie Wood, Huda Kattan, and Paulina Porizkova.

Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 11:52 AM

Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Forbes 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the '30 Under 30' list and '50 Over 50' list in March 2022 to mark International Women’s Day.

Forbes announced the news during a special '50 Over 50' list celebration event featuring a keynote conversation with US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and “Morning Joe” co-host and “Know Your Value” founder Mika Brzezinski, who will chair the new event.

Former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, will be the key guest at the greatest gathering of women event.

The politician and diplomat will receive the Forbes International Women's Day Lifetime Achievement Award to commemorate her accomplishments in the fight for gender equity.

Other notable dignitaries at the event will include Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty and Paulina Porizkova, model and actress.

In 2011, Forbes launched “30 Under 30,” the world’s most influential list of young leaders, and it’s now a global phenomenon and community of 10,000 disruptive innovators across 50 countries. A decade later, in 2021, Forbes and Mika Brzezinski with “Know Your Value” launched another initiative called “50 Over 50,” celebrating age defying leaders and entrepreneurs.

Now, Forbes will bring together all these inspiring leaders in 2022 for the greatest gathering of women ever.

Over the next three years, this unique summit will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, a global city with ambitious plans to strengthen its position as a sustainable world class capital and knowledge economy.

The summit will bring together the most powerful global leaders, including honorees from Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists, with the mission of forming world-changing alliances.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit will focus on creating cross-generational mentorship opportunities to provide leadership, guidance, and insights to women at every stage of their career. It will also offer diverse perspectives focused on women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and will provide rich cultural immersion opportunities, including programming at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a day of service at Zayed University, which was founded to educate and empower future generations.

On International Women’s Day itself, hundreds of summit participants will reveal their most important lessons, which will then be shared on the Forbes platforms, “Morning Joe” and others, to empower women across the world.

“Over the years, Forbes created a global community with thousands of innovators, gamechangers and rulebreakers around the world through its 30 Under 30 list,” said Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value and co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe.

“This year, in partnership together, we introduced 50 Over 50 to shine a bright light on the women who are rewriting the rules for success and shattering the prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce. By merging the two communities, we’re in a unique position to activate a worldwide, multigenerational community of leaders who can bring about meaningful change that benefits women everywhere.”

“For so long, International Women’s Day was celebrated virtually and through a hashtag, but now we’re giving a true home where conversations can drive change,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer and Editor, Forbes.

“This is the first time that International Women’s Day will have a physical headquarters where women leaders can build something together and pay it forward to future generations. And we’re doing it in a way that allows insights to be shared with women around the world.”

