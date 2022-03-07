Dubai Airports launches Women’s Network to empower female professionals

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 6:08 PM

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), has announced the launch of the new Dubai Airports Women’s Network (DAWN), a dedicated platform to empower, inspire, inform and connect women in aviation and maximise personal and professional development opportunities for Dubai Airports’ female professionals.

Focused around three key pillars – ‘Connect’, ‘Grow’, ‘Thrive’ – the DAWN platform will provide a range of networking and knowledge sharing opportunities while contributing to Dubai Airports’ ability to maintain a happy, healthy and balanced work environment for all employees. The network also advances Dubai Airports’ corporate commitment of furthering more inclusive workplace practices, while improving employee engagement and wellbeing in line with the UAE’s National Strategy.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “Our people are our most important asset and the continued growth and success of our female workforce is essential to the continued success of all aspects of our operations. The DAWN platform is a long-term initiative to help ensure Dubai Airports continues to build on its commitment to provide an inclusive, supportive environment where all female professionals are encouraged and empowered to realize their maximum ambitions and potential.”

“We also hope the DAWN network will help inspire young female professionals across Dubai and the UAE to explore the amazing opportunities the aviation community provides,” he added.

The DAWN platform was launched on International Women’s Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and honours their influential history across the globe. As part of the launch, Mona Al Abdoli, Dubai Airports’ SVP of Corporate Assurance, moderated a virtual event where she shared her personal career development story and led a panel discussion on topics that included challenges faced by female leaders as well empowerment strategies to help foster the professional growth of women at Dubai Airports.

Commenting on the launch of DAWN, Al Abdoli emphasised the effective role of the platform as a hub to discuss ideas and develop recommendations that are aimed at empowering and celebrating women at Dubai Airports. “We want DAWN to be a programme where women across the Dubai Airports community can support and inspire each other to enable us all to unlock our full potential as professionals while contributing to our holistic health and happiness as people. That balance is key to us all achieving the inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future that is the vison of Dubai leadership.”

