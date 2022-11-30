'The country is silent today': UAE Rulers pay homage to nation's fallen heroes on Commemoration Day

Leaders deliver touching tributes praying for the country's martyrs, and remembering them with pride and gratitude

On the occasion of the UAE's annual Commemoration Day on November 30, the nation's leaders have weighed in to deliver heartfelt tributes honouring those who sacrificed their lives defending it.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led the stream of tributes, saying: "On Commemoration Day, the nation remembers with pride and gratitude its brave sons and daughters who gave their lives while protecting the UAE.

The names of our fallen heroes are written in history, and we pray that God grants them eternal rest and brings peace to their families."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "The country is silent today in honour of its martyrs. All sacrifices are silent in front of the sacrifices of the martyrs. All mothers stand in appreciation of the mothers of the martyrs."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, added: "Today we remember the great sacrifices made by the nation's martyrs for the sake of its elevation and glory, and their memory remains a beacon that solidifies loyalty in our hearts to the dear Emirates, and we send a tribute to the mothers of the martyrs and their families who gave the most precious things for the sake of the country."

The UAE officially marks the annual Commemoration Day on November 30 to celebrate the country's heroes and recognise their sacrifices. The day coincides with the date of the martyrdom of Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while performing his national duty.

