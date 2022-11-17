4-day long weekend: UAE announces official public holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day

Work will resume on Monday, December 5

File

Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 7:01 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 7:10 PM

The UAE Cabinet has officially announced the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holiday for 2022. The break will be from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3.

Since Sunday is a holiday in the UAE, work will resume on Monday, December 5.

For those who have a Sunday off, this would work out to a four-day weekend.

ALSO READ: