4-day long weekend: UAE announces official public holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day

Breathtaking performances, unique technologies and projections in store for all those who call the emirates home
The UAE Cabinet has officially announced the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holiday for 2022. The break will be from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3.
Since Sunday is a holiday in the UAE, work will resume on Monday, December 5.
For those who have a Sunday off, this would work out to a four-day weekend.
