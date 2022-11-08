UAE National Day: World's rarest classic cars to vroom in 1,600km race across 7 emirates

100 vehicles, some dating back to 1927, will be part of most beautiful race on earth

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 9:52 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 10:20 PM

The most beautiful race in the world is coming to the UAE for the first time bringing together 100 of the most unique classic cars. For the organisers of the 1000 Miglia- or popularly known as ‘Mille Miglia’- it will be the largest event outside its home country of Italy.

First established in 1927 in Italy, the race has since become iconic for all car lovers. Here in the UAE, the racecourse will traverse iconic locations including Jebel Jais, Downtown Dubai and Emirates Palace of Abu Dhabi.

To be held from December 4th to 8th, as an extension of the celebration of the UAE's National Day, which is marked on December 2, the event will see cars race across 1600km across the seven emirates of the country.

At an announcement ceremony held in Dubai, Alberto Piantoni, the CEO of 1000 Miglia said that he was excited to bring the event to the country. “For the first time in these territories, it will be possible to see the parade of cars that have too often remained closed in museums and in the garages of private collections,” he said.

“It will be a 360-degree driving experience that car racers in the UAE would have never experienced before.”

“This is history in the making,” said Gaurav Dhar, CEO Marshal Fintech Partners, a part of the organising committee. “This is just the beginning, and I am sure that so many opportunities will come out of this event.”

The race will see a driver and a co-pilot racing against other classic cars in three categories. The timekeepers and timekeeping equipment will be shipped in from Italy to ensure precision. “Do not underestimate the race’s ability to test you to the limits,” prospective racers were warned by Gaurav Dhar, who has participated in the event in Italy.

Participating Vehicles

The Mille Miglia will bring together some of the rarest cars in the world. According to Colonel Abdulla Al Hurr Al Suwaidi from the Ministry of Interior, some iconic cars from the UAE police force will also be competing in the race.

Here is a list of some of the vehicles that will participate in the event:

1927 OM 665 "Superba"- a similar model won the first 1000 Miglia in 1927

1952 Porsche 356 which competed in the famously gruelling South American 1953 Panamericana rally, with Gautamalan coffee mogul Manfredo Lippman at the wheel

1964 Lincoln Continental - bought by the then-Pope for his tour of India in 1964. It was then presented to Mother Teresa to be auctioned off for charity, and remains in India to this day

1958 Messerschmitt FMR TG 500 Roadster - the smallest and boldest vehicle in the event

The highest number of Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwings - widely considered the fastest car in theworld in the 1950s - ever seen in the UAE, with 10 owners set to attend

1958 Ferrari 250GT California LWB Spyder - one of the rarest and most valuable Ferraris ever made

1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 'Periscopo' - the first version of the legendary Countach supercar

All the supercars will be on display for the public on the opening day of December 4th at the Dubai Creek Golf Club.

Key figures

100 Cars

40 international Teams

24 Nationalities

17 1000 Miglia Class Teams

83 Jubilee Class Teams

20 Contemporary Icons

