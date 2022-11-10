UAE National Day: Travelling over the long weekend? Here are 7 countries with the easiest visa processes

Travel aggregators are seeing a huge influx in demand for the 4-day break, with several offering affordable packages that won't burn a hole in your pocket

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

The UAE National Day is just around the corner, which means that the country's residents can look forward to a four-day weekend from December 1 to 4. Many UAE residents often choose to take short trips during the break each year.

Several countries around the world are offering residents hassle-free visa approvals, and travel aggregators are seeing a huge influx in demand for these destinations for the long weekend. From Caucasian countries, East European and Island nations, to Schengen and East Asian countries, residents looking to travel out of the country during this period are spoilt for choice.

Depending on their nationality, residents can to get hold of a visa on arrival to several countries, while travel to others will be a breeze thanks to applications being processed easily. However, processing times may vary depending on an application's nationality, travel agents say.

As the long-awaited National Day weekend approaches, here is a list of countries residents can travel to hassle-free – places where getting a visa won’t be a problem, and how much a travel package is likely to cost.

Albania

Aerial view of Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, lit with Christmas decorations in 2021. Photo: AFP

The colourful streets of Tirana, Albania's lively capital, are an absolute must-visit for anyone looking for a getaway. At just a 6-hour flight away, the country has a lot to offer to tourists, including historical sites like Skanderbeg Square, Ethem Bey mosque, communist landmarks like the Blloku area cafes, and multiple clubs around the capital.

The country allows UAE residents to get a visa on arrival, and many travel aggregators are offering affordable packages that won't burn a hole in your pocket – starting at Dh 3,000 for 3 night and 4 days.

Georgia

Panoramic summer cityscape of Tbilisi.

Georgia is an all-time favourite destination for a short getaway for UAE residents, thanks in part to the great advantage of a visa-on-arrival policy.

Residents to the Caucasian country can enjoy watching the snowflakes fall, taking in the incredible views of the snow-capped mountains, and exploring the old-world charm of the cobblestoned streets of the capital Tbilisi.

Many travel aggregators have affordable packages on offer, with prices starting from Dh2,500.

Holiday Factory is offering UAE National Day deals for Georgia in the form of two separate packages: one for Dh2,699, and the other for Dh2,799.

Azerbaijan

An evening view of Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: AFP

Another fantastic destination providing a visa-on-arrival for UAE residents is the futuristic nation of Azerbaijan – a fascinating amalgamation of Azar tradition and culture. Residents can spend the long weekend in the capital Baku, which combines tradition and modernity; the perfect mix of old and new.

Baku offers several iconic landmarks to incoming tourists including the Flame Towers (pictured) and a walk along the Caspian Sea boardwalk. For those seeking high-octane adventure, check out the country's mud volcanoes, the eternal fire mountain, or even the stunning waterfalls of Gabala.

National day deals at this destination start from Dh2,699 upwards, including accommodation.

Serbia

Old building roofs in the Zemun part of Belgrade, Serbia

Another popular destination for UAE residents is Serbia – a landlocked country in South Eastern Europe that covers parts of the Pannonian Plain, and the Central and Western Balkan Peninsula.

The country is known for being warm and welcoming with plenty of fun activities on offer in its capital Belgrade, also known as the White Fenix, or House of War. Tourists can witness the rich history and tradition of the city at the oldest national park in the region, Fruska Gora – an 80km stretch of rolling hills dotted with several monasteries constructed between the 15th and 18th centuries to preserve Serbian culture.

UAE residents can avail several offers on their trip to this Balkan country starting at Dh2,200, including flights and accommodation, on multiple tourism websites.

Kyrgyzstan

Photo: AFP

Clocking in at just a 4-hour flight from the UAE, Kyrgyzstan has recently been named one of the world's Top Emerging Destinations by the Wanderlust World Travel Awards. The good news for UAE residents is that many nationalities with residence visas can get visas on arrival in the country, or can apply for an E-visa.

Once at the capital Bishkek, one can wander around its numerous parks, the traditional Osh Bazaar, and even visit a museum. City life isn't the only thing Bishkek has to offer –hop on board a 4x4 for the adventure of a lifetime and feast your eyes upon the breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks and the glaciers of the Tien Shan.

Plenty of travel aggregators have scheduled trips to the country for the National Day weekend starting at Dh 2,500. If you're on the lookout for an unforgettable glamping experience in a winter wonderland, Holiday Factory is offering a trip to a mountain resort priced at Dh2,699, including flight and accommodation.

Maldives

At just a 5-hour flight away, residents can take advantage of visas on arrival to take a spectacular getaway to the tiny yet splendid island nation of the Maldives.

These highly popular islands are made for adventure, water sports, and romance. Want to spend some time in the waters? Travel to the islands and take part in scuba diving, snorkelling, surfing, paddle-boarding, and island hopping to have the holiday of a lifetime, and collect a whole host of wonderful memories to take with you back home.

Laze around the pristine white sand beaches or explore the abundant marine life in the sparkling, crystal-clear waters, with prices starting at just Dh2,799 over the National Day break.

Thailand

Krabi province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

Home to a vast array of islands and cities, Thailand is one of the most visited countries in the world, made famous by its white beaches, nightlife, palaces, temples, and modern skylines.

The Southeast Asian country offers numerous beaches and water sports for an unforgettable holiday experience, filled with relaxing, adventurous, and cultural activities. Cities like Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani offer something for everyone, regardless of age.

Thailand offers an easy visa process for UAE residents. A trip costs between Dh3,000 to Dh6,000, depending on the activities tourists would like to partake in.

