'A beacon that illuminates generations': UAE rulers pay tribute to nation's martyrs on eve of Commemoration Day

Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
Rulers across the UAE have weighed in to deliver heartfelt tributes to the country's fallen heroes, as the nation prepares to mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday, November 30.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that November 30 is a day to remember the righteous martyrs of the homeland who defended the soil, pride and dignity of this country.
Sheikh Sultan added, "The UAE has always been a beacon of hope during our humanitarian missions, extending a helping hand to the oppressed, and providing relief to the distressed and those in need. Its fallen heroes have made great sacrifices in order to achieve this noble goal and ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all."
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, added that the UAE commemorates the honourable achievements and sacrifices of its martyrs on the thirtieth of November each year.
The nation remembers the glories achieved by the pure souls who did not hesitate to fight for their land to spread the word of truth, goodness, and justice.
“Their blessed sacrifices are a beacon that illuminates nations and generations, and leads them towards goodness and humanity, supporting those in need and distress,” Sheikh Humaid said.
ALSO READ:
"No matter how much time will pass, our people will commemorate the memory of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices represent a patriotic spirit and a symbol of strength, peace, courage and justice.
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said: “Our martyrs wrote with their blood and valiant sacrifices, indelible letters throughout history. Commemoration Day is a day of honour, appreciation and loyalty.”
Sheikh Hamad expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their souls in the protection of the sovereignty of the homeland to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed that Commemoration Day highlights the cohesion and solidarity among members of the UAE community.
Sheikh Saud affirmed that the country’s martyrs will always remain in everyone’s hearts, and their sacrifices will be lessons that inspire future generations.
“On this glorious day, we stand in awe of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs, praying that Allah Almighty protects the UAE’s leadership, our soldiers and our nation,” he said.
Ministry launches National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030, aimed at providing safe and supportive nutritional environments at all ages
The event will feature the participation of four elite European football teams, including Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Olympique Lyonnais
The Crown Prince was briefed on the seven key tracks of the Committee’s work aimed at advancing the development of the emirate
Total active cases stand at 18,237
Officials will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and festive sites, and gathering sites
The decree, which will come into force in January 2023, aims to enhance and raise the family business environment in the country to globally competitive levels
Tens of thousands of investors found their lives thrown into disarray when the group's chairperson was arrested for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme
Artist Reem Al Mazrouei opens up about her art form and Nabati Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi