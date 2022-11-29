'A beacon that illuminates generations': UAE rulers pay tribute to nation's martyrs on eve of Commemoration Day

The country commemorates the achievements and sacrifices of its fallen heroes on November 30 each year

By WAM Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 2:48 PM

Rulers across the UAE have weighed in to deliver heartfelt tributes to the country's fallen heroes, as the nation prepares to mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday, November 30.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that November 30 is a day to remember the righteous martyrs of the homeland who defended the soil, pride and dignity of this country.

Sheikh Sultan added, "The UAE has always been a beacon of hope during our humanitarian missions, extending a helping hand to the oppressed, and providing relief to the distressed and those in need. Its fallen heroes have made great sacrifices in order to achieve this noble goal and ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all."

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, added that the UAE commemorates the honourable achievements and sacrifices of its martyrs on the thirtieth of November each year.

The nation remembers the glories achieved by the pure souls who did not hesitate to fight for their land to spread the word of truth, goodness, and justice.

“Their blessed sacrifices are a beacon that illuminates nations and generations, and leads them towards goodness and humanity, supporting those in need and distress,” Sheikh Humaid said.

ALSO READ:

"No matter how much time will pass, our people will commemorate the memory of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices represent a patriotic spirit and a symbol of strength, peace, courage and justice.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said: “Our martyrs wrote with their blood and valiant sacrifices, indelible letters throughout history. Commemoration Day is a day of honour, appreciation and loyalty.”

Sheikh Hamad expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their souls in the protection of the sovereignty of the homeland to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed that Commemoration Day highlights the cohesion and solidarity among members of the UAE community.

Sheikh Saud affirmed that the country’s martyrs will always remain in everyone’s hearts, and their sacrifices will be lessons that inspire future generations.

“On this glorious day, we stand in awe of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs, praying that Allah Almighty protects the UAE’s leadership, our soldiers and our nation,” he said.