'Smile... it's easy' campaign highlights Digital Sharjah mobile app services

The Emirate launches a unified app and extensive platform to improve access to a wide range of services

Tue 28 Dec 2021

Inspired by the emirate's well-known slogan, 'Smile, you are in Sharjah', the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) has launched the 'Smile... it's easy' campaign to introduce and drive awareness of the portfolio of services under the Digital Sharjah platform and mobile application that seeks to advance the quality of life of citizens and residents through an advanced digital infrastructure.

Including a broad category of sectors, the Digital Sharjah app provides innovative solutions and ease of access to serve the community effectively.

The 'Smile... it's easy' campaign aims to raise awareness of citizens, residents, and visitors of the comprehensive public and private sector services that can be easily availed through the Sharjah Digital app to complete relevant transactions in just a few minutes.

Through its website and mobile application launched in November, the Digital Sharjah platform offers a portfolio of more than 40 services by 11 public and private sector entities. The services include business, real estate, social services, transportation, and utilities that cater to citizens, residents, investors, and visitors.

The campaign

The newly-launched campaign comprises of promotional videos in Arabic and English languages, and features screens across Sharjah displayed in malls and cinemas, and other creative content across social media platforms, news and media channels.

Taxis and buses across the city will also carry the core messages of the ‘Smile.. it’s easy’ campaign.

Residents and citizens can pay bills and parking tickets, book a taxi, reserve a trade name, and avail of many more vital services through https://ds.sharjah.ae and the mobile application on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

An important milestone

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of SDO, said, “With the launch of the Digital Sharjah platform and mobile app, Sharjah has achieved an important milestone by responding to the needs of its digital community and providing a range of services in a single application.

"Through this milestone initiative, we are also investing in advanced technologies to support the emirate’s growth and sustainability, enhance the quality of life of its residents and bolster its status as a destination for investment, living and visiting.”

The SDO Director added, “The message of the Digital Sharjah campaign reflects the overarching goal and vision of the emirate and its entities. It bears testament to the efforts of the various entities across the emirate to cater to the specific needs of the local community, investors and visitors.

"The services currently available under the Digital Sharjah platform are part of the first phase. We will be adding all governmental services and transactions, including services provided by the private sector, civil society, and nonprofits in the upcoming phases."

The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) was established in June 2021 under a resolution issued by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) to lead the digital transformation process in the emirate and steer it towards achieving its objectives that include improving the community’s quality of life through the provision of smart and efficient government services.

It also aims to raise awareness on the significance of digital transformation among public entities and seeks to boost the capabilities of government services by keeping up with the latest technological developments.

SDO also provides the digital support and legislative framework needed to implement the emirate’s digital transformation strategy.