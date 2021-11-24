Sharjah: Use new app to pay parking fees, fines and electricity bills

Customers no longer have to rely on the working hours of public sector entities to get their chores done

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 4:32 PM

Now, Sharjah residents can use an app pay their bills, book taxis and receive social support services.

With the launch of 'Digital Sharjah', customers no longer have to rely on the working hours of public sector entities in Sharjah to get their chores done. Instead, users can pay bills, fees and fines online.

The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) on Wednesday launched the app under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The Beta version of the app was unveiled at a virtual press conference, where its characteristics and offerings were highlighted.

At the core of the project is Sharjah's ambition to continually improve the quality of life of citizens, residents and business owners in the emirate and the UAE as a whole.

Phase 1 introduced with 41 essential services

The smart service currently offers a portfolio of 41 services across seven broad categories, including business, transportation, utilities, social services, general, real estate and security. More services will continue to be added in forthcoming phases.

These services are provided by a host of public entities, enabling residents to get all the services they need on one platform.

They can pay utility bills; avail a range of transport-related services, such as booking taxis and paying parking fees; and receive social support in the form of social aid or home care.

Residents with business interests can also register new investors, reserve a trade name, file consumer protection or service agent complaints, estimate license fees, and more.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the director of SDO, said: “Digital Sharjah is a forward-looking project that leverages intelligently networked information and communication technologies (ICT) to offer our customers quick, seamless services that will save their time and efforts, and subsequently, improve their quality of life. This is Sharjah’s newest endeavour to reinforce the government–community relationship."

ALSO READ:

Asserting that the new digital platform enhances Sharjah’s competitiveness not just on the regional but the global stage, Sheikh Saud further said: “It boosts Sharjah’s appeal as an ideal destination to live and work.”

Some of the entities that have partnered with SDO include Etisalat, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Electricity & Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and Sharjah Police, among others.

The Digital Sharjah mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. All services are also available on the "Digital Sharjah" platform: ds.sharjah.ae