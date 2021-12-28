3-day weekend in Sharjah: Govt departments, entities can determine work timings

From January 1, 2022, Sharjah will implement the new four-day work schedule

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 3:14 PM

The Sharjah Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding implementing the new workweek system in government departments of the Emirate.

From January 1, 2022, Sharjah will implement the new four-day workweek from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend will be Friday to Sunday.

In its circular No. (20) for the year 2022, the department clarified that the official working hours for Sharjah government employees start from 7:30am 3:30pm - Monday to Thursday.

The move is taken to implement the decisions and directives issued by the Executive council of the Emirate in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates to enhance its competitive position in various sectors.

It also clarified that the government entity may determine the start and end of working hours in the morning or the evening, according to the work system and the need. They should work for at least eight hours per day.

In case an employee works for less than the stipulated eight hours per day, the reduced period shall be deducted from the duration of the employees' exit permits from the approved studying or breastfeeding hours.

The circular stated that the employee must abide by the shift system on the dates set by the government entity, and in the event of interruption or delay from work during this period, the regulations in force in this regard shall apply to him.

Speaking to Khaleej Times top official at Sharjah government said that Sharjah decision has come after extensive study to cope with the UAE vision aiming at enhancing its competitiveness in various sectors in a manner that support the business and economy. “The private sector would have flexibility to choose the weekend for their employees depending on the sector they operate in and what suits and serves their business best” he added

Officials at various Sharjah government welcomed the decision and are prepared to switch to the new work hours by adjusting the working hours for employees to suit the system and also complete the task.

The new system will increase productivity of employees as they will have three days off to stay away from work pressure and spend time with their loved ones.