New UAE workweek: Sharjah is first Arab city to implement 3-day weekend

'Reducing the number of working hours and increasing the weekend are known to have boosted productivity and employee well-being in countries around the world'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 4:28 PM

The Sharjah Ruler is keen on ensuring that residents enjoy a good work-life balance and hence issued directives to implement a four-day workweek.

Sharjah will transition into the reduced workweek from January 1, 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

Government workers in all other Emirates will have a two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday serving as a half-day off.

The decision by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aligns with the UAE’s vision to reduce the workweek and promote social wellbeing.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, hailed the Sharjah Ruler for making the Emirate the first Arab city to implement a three-day weekend.

“Reducing the number of working hours and increasing the weekend are known to have boosted productivity and employee well-being in countries around the world,” he said.

As it announced a shorter workweek, the UAE Government had highlighted how it will boost family ties and offer the best quality of life.

From an economic perspective, the new workweek will better align the Emirates with global markets.

UAE's financial sector will be in synch with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions such as those driving global stock markets, banks and financial institutions. The move is expected to boost trading opportunities.