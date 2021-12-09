3-day weekend in Sharjah: Workweek timings announced

Sheikh Mohamed leads high-level entourage of top officials to welcome Saudi Royal
Government
Sharjah will transition into a four-day workweek from January 1, 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
Government workers in all other Emirates will have a two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday serving as a half-day off.
Government staff across the UAE, including those in Sharjah, will work for eight hours from 7.30am to 3.30pm through the week.
While those in Sharjah will have a day off on Fridays, their counterparts in other Emirates will work for 4.5 hours – from 7.30am to 12pm.
Employers are also obliged to grant employees breaks for Friday prayers
The revised schedule will come into effect from January 1, 2022
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
January 2 will be an official holiday, the government added
A four-and-a-half day working week was announced on Tuesday.
In line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors.
The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance
