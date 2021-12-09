3-day weekend in Sharjah: Workweek timings announced

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 2:53 PM

Sharjah will transition into a four-day workweek from January 1, 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

Government workers in all other Emirates will have a two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday serving as a half-day off.

Government staff across the UAE, including those in Sharjah, will work for eight hours from 7.30am to 3.30pm through the week.

While those in Sharjah will have a day off on Fridays, their counterparts in other Emirates will work for 4.5 hours – from 7.30am to 12pm.

