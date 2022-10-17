Sheikha Fatima honoured with commemorative plaque in Italy

The courts are also adopting remote litigation, self-registration, and video-conferencing for cases
The Arab Italian Women Association (AIWA) and the ASP Firenze Montedomini have designed a commemorative plaque in the name of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation", to be attached at the Montedomini Foundation's main entrance, in honour of her efforts to assist dozens of elderly people infected with Covid-19, who are being treated in the Italian city of Florence.
Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, unveiled the commemorative plaque in a special ceremony held on this occasion during her visit to the Foundation in Florence, Italy.
She was joined by Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic; Alessia Bertini, the Deputy Mayor of Florence; Randa Eid, the Secretary-General of the Arab Italian Women Association; Mafalda of Savoy, President of the Arab Italian Women Association; Luigi Paccosi, President of the Montedomini Foundation, and Emanuela Pelicano, Director-General of the Montedomini Foundation.
Al Falasi presented the Montedomini Foundation with a painting of Emirati artist Ashwaq Abdulla depicting Emirati women clad in the traditional dress.
ALSO READ:
The courts are also adopting remote litigation, self-registration, and video-conferencing for cases
Over 2,000 participants walked away with almost Dh2 million in prize money
This comes on the heels of Gitex Global 2022, where government entities presented latest technological innovations and services
Region's largest food donation drive also donated to communities in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Cambodia
Allowing people to work wherever they like increases well-being, productivity, retention, says expert
Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex honoured at 24th WETEX
His gesture serves as a token of appreciation to the force for ensuring the safety and security of the emirate
Police informed residents of the installation through a post on Twitter