Sheikha Fatima honoured with commemorative plaque in Italy

This accolade recognises her efforts to assist dozens of elderly people infected with Covid-19, who are being treated in Florence

By Wam Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 3:05 PM

The Arab Italian Women Association (AIWA) and the ASP Firenze Montedomini have designed a commemorative plaque in the name of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation", to be attached at the Montedomini Foundation's main entrance, in honour of her efforts to assist dozens of elderly people infected with Covid-19, who are being treated in the Italian city of Florence.

Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, unveiled the commemorative plaque in a special ceremony held on this occasion during her visit to the Foundation in Florence, Italy.

She was joined by Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic; Alessia Bertini, the Deputy Mayor of Florence; Randa Eid, the Secretary-General of the Arab Italian Women Association; Mafalda of Savoy, President of the Arab Italian Women Association; Luigi Paccosi, President of the Montedomini Foundation, and Emanuela Pelicano, Director-General of the Montedomini Foundation.

Al Falasi presented the Montedomini Foundation with a painting of Emirati artist Ashwaq Abdulla depicting Emirati women clad in the traditional dress.

